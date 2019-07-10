Nelson County Cat of the Week: Stella

Stella is a beautiful blue-eyed Siamese, chocolate point, spayed female. Born in June of 2012, Stella was adopted from Almost Home six years ago as a kitten. She was returned recently because both she and her adopter were having health issues. Stella should stay on the Royal Canin Urinary Food for her lifetime to keep her from developing urinary crystals. She needs to have her claws monitored and trimmed every two weeks. While Stella did live in a home with another cat and a dog, she did not seem to like their company and sometimes expressed her displeasure by urinating in inappropriate places. Stella would like to be the only pet in a quiet adult home with all of her human's attention.