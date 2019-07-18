Rose is an absolutely gorgeous long-haired Calico cat. She is a bit aloof when first meeting her, but warms up after a few minutes. She also likes young adults (12 and older). She enjoys being petted and would love to have a forever home with a sunny window. Rose only is 5 years old, and will bring joy and beauty to your home and family for many years. She loves her snack food … party mix. She also is playful.
