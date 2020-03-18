Nelson County Cat of the Week: Mocha

Mocha is a domestic shorthair/polydactyl, tabby and white, spayed female, born in June 2010. She was adopted from Almost Home when she was 8 weeks old. Then, after living comfortably in a home for almost 10 years, she finds her whole life disrupted when she’s returned. Mocha is now in a cage, and she’s understandably sad. She doesn’t understand that her caregiver returned her because his mother, who was about to move in, was allergic to cats. When Mocha arrived at the rescue, she was scared and withdrawn. After much love from the staff, however, she is revealing her cuddly, companionable side. She is scared of dogs and has not been around cats. Despite that, she is curious about the felines at the rescue and even seems to have a bit of a crush on the handsome fellow in the next cage. She doesn’t like cameras.
