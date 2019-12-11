Jasper is a 7-year-old, domestic shorthair, black-and-white neutered male… a lapful of super-soft love, who will enjoy snuggling in your arms. He came to us from Animal Control following some tough times. The evidence of this was a terrible wound in his shoulder. Throughout his lengthy treatments, he was tolerant, seeming to know that we were trying to help him. He made a full recovery, and is ready to find that special person who will keep him safe for the rest of his life. If you adopt Jasper, he’ll fill your home with his well-rounded personality. He’s goofy, playful, sedate, rambunctious, cuddly, feisty, loving — all within an hour. Come and give him some love and hear him purr. See him play with a stuffed mouse. And fall in love. He’s been waiting patiently for his forever home and deserves to be rewarded.
Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.
