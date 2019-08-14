Izzy is a domestic long-hair brown tabby spayed female born in 2009. Talk about cute and adorable. Izzy has the biggest, roundest green eyes that you’ve ever seen. She is a convenient compact size, weighing in at 7 lbs. and her long hair sticks out all around her face to frame her cute features. Izzy can be a little shy, but she warms up with gentle handling. She had some minor health issues when she first arrived at our shelter. Izzy suffers from flea allergies and needs to be in a flea free home. Her sparse coat is growing back in nicely since she has been on flea treatment to kill all of the fleas. Izzy was also losing weight in her old home, but is gaining weight now that she has been dewormed.
