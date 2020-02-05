Nelson County Cat of the Week: Disco Queen

Disco Queen, about 18 months, looks like a brightly colored disco ball with her lovely torti markings of orange, tan, and black. She is a total sweetheart ready to dance the night away with a new special someone. Young and playful, Disco Queen will provide hours of entertainment as she leaps, twirls, and spins in pursuit of her toys. When she is tired, she will curl up with you for a nice long snuggle. Disco Queen can get excited and accidently snag you with her claws when she is trying to get your attention so she probably should not go to a home with very small children. Older, respectful children, on the other hand, would have a blast with this little girl.
The Humane Society/SPCA of Nelson County is at 29 Stagebridge Road in Lovingston and can be reached at (434) 263-7722 or by email at pets@nelsonspca.org. Visit the website, Facebook and Twitter. All adoptable pets can be viewed at www.nelsonspca.org.
