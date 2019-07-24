Charisse is a gorgeous 12-year-old long-haired gray and white spayed female. She arrived at our shelter as an unclaimed stray. She must have been someone’s special pet at one time as she is very sweet. Charisse is in good health. She is a quiet girl who would like to find a home with a sunny window to enjoy. She seems to get along with other cats. We don’t know how she feels about dogs. She needs to have her long coat brushed gently to keep it from developing mats. Do you have a place in your home for a sweet senior kitty? Code of VA Regarding Reporting the finding of companion animals…”You are required by law to report found animals that are in your possession.”
Breaking
Latest Local Offers
G.W. Services Tin Roof Painting Make your old metal roofs look new again Interior & Exterior Painting. Shingle Roofs & Vinyl Siding - All Types of Repairs. 1-434-270-6239 ~ Greg Walton **MOST CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED**