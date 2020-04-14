Nelson cat of the week: Frankster

Frankster, a domesticated shorthaired white and grey neutered male, about six years old, is one fun cat!
He is outgoing and loves to chase toys, laser lights, and feathers on a stick. He’ll be the first to greet you when you walk into the room. Frankster is a bottomless pit when it comes to giving and receiving love.
When you offer up your lap to this confirmed lap-cat, he’ll get up close and personal, rubbing his nose against yours to show his affection. He feels the same way about his feline buddies, especially Ned. Although Frankster’s left eye is damaged, he has a positive outlook on life. And he’s so engaging that you’ll forget about his eye quickly, too. In his past life the sun and flies caused some injuries to his ears. To prevent further sun damage, he needs to be an indoor cat. He’ll make sure you feel loved whenever he’s around.
