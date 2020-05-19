Willa, a very mild and sweet pitbull, is about 4 years old, weighs 55 pounds and wears a sleek blue and white coat and four little white socks. For a dog her size, she loves to curl up inside a tiny little dog bed.
She rarely barks, but her tails wags so happily when she knows she gets to go outside for a walk and to potty. When time for her to go back inside, she trots right inside and patiently waits for a cookie. Before long, she has fitted herself into the tiny dog bed and fallen asleep. Our staff have been working with Willa to help her learn impulse control and she is doing very well.
Recently we had a breakthrough when she sat still for her bone and waited until staff stepped away and placed it on the floor. That’s the beginning of good impulse control as she loves her bones. She gets along with some dogs…no cats. Might be not good around young children as she is friendly but very strong.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
