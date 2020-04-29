20200429_nct_news_tipper_p1

Tipper

 Submitted

Tipper appears to be a 2-and-a-half year old Hound/Retriever mix, weighing 54 pounds. He is house-trained, has good house manners and is good with other dogs. He is a sweet boy who enjoys affection and was quickly adopted but before long started resource guarding.

This behavior made a child nervous so his family, erring on the side of caution, returned him to the shelter. Hence, Tipper will do best in a family that understands how to reduce or stop the need to resource guard. This behavior is not uncommon, and can be managed and helped with proper training.

If interested in adopting contact the Humane Society/SPCA of Nelson County can be reached at (434) 263-7722 or visit www.nelsonspca.org

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Load comments