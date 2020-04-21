20200423_nct_lifestyles_rusty_p1

Rusty 

Rusty, a Labrador/Redbone Hound mix, is about 18 months old and weighs 54 pounds. He is shy with new people at first.

He’s the best dog at on a leash and it’s very easy to walk around with him. He likes other dogs but he wants a human he can count on to be his buddy. He will be a fantastic pet if someone spends time with him so they can bond.

Rusty deserves a great home. He must have a home with other dogs because they give him comfort! A securely fenced yard, where he can run and play with other dogs, would suit him best. Since he tends to be shy, he also needs a home where he won’t have to interact with small children.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

