Rebel, a 4-year-old Red Tick Hound, weighs 52 pounds, walks well on leash and is very clean in his room. He does not jump up on people and accepts treats with a very gentle mouth. He is also friendly with other dogs and good with children. Rebel is a true southern gentleman.
When tested with cats, he was extremely curious and friendly, even went nose to nose with a few bold cats. Yet, he backed away very respectfully when a cat spit at him. It seems like Rebel has experience with cats and is fine with them. Due the COVID-19 pandemic, interested adopters need to call the shelter and make an appointment to view an animal.
