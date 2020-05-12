20200514_nct_lifestyles_oswald_p1

Oswald

 Submitted

Oswald appears to be a 4-year-old Setter/Labrador (mix) weighing 49 pounds. He wears a white and red coat and came into Nelson Animal Control with Opie, a red and white dog (both were strays). Opie was just adopted. Oswald tested positive for Lyme disease, so he is undergoing treatment. Oswald is a super nice dog and has some particularly good behavioral traits… lovable, sweet, enjoys affection, good and gentle on leash, accepts treats with a gentle mouth. Good with dogs and cats. Oswald has a meet and greet scheduled so be sure to call to make sure he is still available.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

