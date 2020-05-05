20200507_nct_lifestyles_opie_p1

Opie, a recent arrival, appears to be a Setter/Labrador (mix). He weighs 48 pounds and is estimated to be about 5 years old. He wears a beautiful red and white coat that is very soft. He is also very, very sweet. He has some particularly good behavioral traits too — enjoys affection, is good and gentle on a leash, accepts treats with a gentle mouth and is good with both dogs and cats. He’s a very nice dog.

