Miriam appears to be a small American style mixed breed (with a touch of black Lab). She’s 7 months old and weighs 25 pounds. She is a smart, careful, shy dog — still wary and learning to trust us. She does love playing with other dogs though. Miriam needs adopters who are experienced with shy dogs that need confidence elevation training. A single person who is home often and doesn’t have lots of guests over, or a quiet couple, or a small, calm family would likely be the best matches for her. She will need slow, gentle lessons in leash training. Her adopters need to have another dog who is kind, confident, and well balanced. It will be important that they have a secure dog-proof enclosure if they have fencing. A city, noisy or chaotic environment would likely be uncomfortable for her.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
