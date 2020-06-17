Kilburn is a male Australian Shepherd mix who loves belly rubs or a good scratch of the butt and may back right up into your hand to get one. This boy really loves to chase and retrieve squeak toys. He enjoys easy leash walks. Kilburn keeps his room clean and like us can’t resist a good nap in his own comfy bed. While he’s in his dream world, we imagine he sees himself in a calm household with people who are understanding and want to share their hearts with his. Kilburn was adopted twice but returned because he tried to protect things he was afraid would be taken away. He let folks know he thought food was too yummy to share. He also tried to explain that he was picky about dogs he might need to live with. He might prefer to just live with his people and be the most important to them.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.