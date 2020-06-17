20200618_nct_lifestyles_kilburn_p1

Kilburn 

Kilburn is a male Australian Shepherd mix who loves belly rubs or a good scratch of the butt and may back right up into your hand to get one. This boy really loves to chase and retrieve squeak toys. He enjoys easy leash walks. Kilburn keeps his room clean and like us can’t resist a good nap in his own comfy bed. While he’s in his dream world, we imagine he sees himself in a calm household with people who are understanding and want to share their hearts with his. Kilburn was adopted twice but returned because he tried to protect things he was afraid would be taken away. He let folks know he thought food was too yummy to share. He also tried to explain that he was picky about dogs he might need to live with. He might prefer to just live with his people and be the most important to them.

