Kilburn came to us in 2019 after his owner (a generous supporter of the Almost Home shelter) passed away. Before long Kilburn had lost the extra pounds and was perky and joyful when folks came to meet him. His handsome face with happy brown eyes hid the loss he has lived.And who can resist that wagging bob-tail that makes him look like a black and tan teddybear? Kilburn has tried new homes twice but was returned because he tried to protect things he was afraid would be taken away. He thought food was too yummy to share. He is also picky about dogs he might need to live with and might prefer to just live with his people. He loves to chase and retrieve squeak toys and easy leash walks. He keeps his room clean and like us can’t resist a good nap in his own comfy bed.
