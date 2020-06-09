20200611_nct_lifestyles_diego_p1

Diego 

 Submitted

Diego might be the best dog you ever decide to love. More than anything in the world, he wants to please the people around him. He is a great match for active adopters who can put in a little time to establish boundaries and reinforce his manners. Diego can easily join his owners on a hike, or an evening at a pet-friendly brewery or restaurant. Diego has a great foundation of obedience and manners that will transition well into a home. He needs an owner who can be sure he is his best self at all times and will commit to continuing his training. He loves balls, toys and water. Visit www.nelsonspca.org to read more details about this great all-around guy.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Load comments