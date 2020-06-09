Diego might be the best dog you ever decide to love. More than anything in the world, he wants to please the people around him. He is a great match for active adopters who can put in a little time to establish boundaries and reinforce his manners. Diego can easily join his owners on a hike, or an evening at a pet-friendly brewery or restaurant. Diego has a great foundation of obedience and manners that will transition well into a home. He needs an owner who can be sure he is his best self at all times and will commit to continuing his training. He loves balls, toys and water. Visit www.nelsonspca.org to read more details about this great all-around guy.
Tax Preparation: call Richard Turner, MBA at 434 221 5324. Reasonable rates, great service. www.facebook.com/turnerandassociates
Raccoons invading your home? Shed overrun by Skunks? Bats driving you batty? Any Wildlife Issue, we are here. Animal Dispatch, LLC. Licensed Insured (540) 779-1108
G.W. Services Tin Roof Painting Make your old metal roofs look new again Interior & Exterior Painting. Shingle Roofs & Vinyl Siding - All Types of Repairs. 1-434-270-6239 ~ Greg Walton **MOST CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED**
