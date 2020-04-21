Peddy is a domesticated short-haired grey tabby and white, spayed female, about 9 years old. Peddy is a lively, outgoing cat.
This cute, compact-sized cat with a fun-loving attitude gets along well with the cat friends who were surrendered with her. Peddy is also playful and energetic, and if she’s adopted as an only cat she will amuse herself. She will cuddle up in your lap, celebrating the closeness with a unique, chirpy purr and then licking you to show she cares.
You may notice that Peddy seems to be sticking out her tongue in her pictures. Peddy isn’t rude. She’s just had some teeth pulled, and her tongue just slips out. We think it looks cute and that she’d make a great photographic subject to create fun memes. And there’s no drawback. She can eat regular dry cat food without difficulty.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
