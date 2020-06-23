Cat of the week: Ox

Ox is a handsome domesticated black male, about 3 months old. He arrived at Almost Home with his brother, Bali. Bali (featured last week) is the brave one. Ox is the worrier. He likes to make sure he feels comfortable before he shows his playful side, but when he does watch out because here he comes. When he snuggles with Bali, he likes to groom him and “make muffins” on his belly. Maybe you would like to take Bali home, too. One interesting thing about Ox is he has two different colored eyes, one dark brown and one light brown.
