Nomad is a Maine Coon mix, grey and white, neutered male, about three years old. He has been a wanderer, going from house to house hoping someone would love him and make him their own. He wants so much to be petted and cuddled. Because Nomad’s fur had become so matted, he recently had a shave down to allow his coat to grow back in without painful clumps. Note the unique colorings he has. Without his fur, he weighs about 9.5 pounds.
Tax Preparation: call Richard Turner, MBA at 434 221 5324. Reasonable rates, great service. www.facebook.com/turnerandassociates
Raccoons invading your home? Shed overrun by Skunks? Bats driving you batty? Any Wildlife Issue, we are here. Animal Dispatch, LLC. Licensed Insured (540) 779-1108
G.W. Services Tin Roof Painting Make your old metal roofs look new again Interior & Exterior Painting. Shingle Roofs & Vinyl Siding - All Types of Repairs. 1-434-270-6239 ~ Greg Walton **MOST CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED**
