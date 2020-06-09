20200611_nct_lifestyles_nomad_p1

Nomad

Nomad is a Maine Coon mix, grey and white, neutered male, about three years old. He has been a wanderer, going from house to house hoping someone would love him and make him their own. He wants so much to be petted and cuddled. Because Nomad’s fur had become so matted, he recently had a shave down to allow his coat to grow back in without painful clumps. Note the unique colorings he has. Without his fur, he weighs about 9.5 pounds.

