 Submitted photo

Moon River is a two-year-old male domestic medium hair cat with a luxuriously soft buff and white coat. He has beautiful green eyes with a touch of gold and a cute little kink in his tail. This boy is a complete love.

He’s so relaxed with people that you can hold him like a child, and he’ll melt into you. If you come to see him, he will likely greet you by bumping his face up against yours.

Or he might roll on his side and show you his belly. He’s also a playful boy who loves to explore and to view the world from high places, such as the top of the cat tree. If you’re looking for a cat who is good looking, easy to handle and lots of fun, come to meet Moon River. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, interested adopters need to call the shelter and make an appointment to view an animal.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

