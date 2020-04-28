Cat of the week: Lynx

Lynx is a hard nut to crack. She and her sister were both abandoned in the Nelson County Courthouse parking lot at around six to seven weeks of age. Trust seems to be a challenge for her at this point, and thus, putting her best paw forward when an adopter comes to visit is not easy for her.

If you are patient with her she does enjoy petting but she can scare easily. Let her come to you for a head rub and you are on the way to making friends. Although reserved with humans, she enjoys the company of other cats which help to give her courage.

If interested in adopting contact the Humane Society/SPCA of Nelson County can be reached at (434) 263-7722 or visit www.nelsonspca.org

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

