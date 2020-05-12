Klaus is a domesticated short-haired male tuxedo cat, about 5 years old, who is a real lover. He enjoys coming down from his high perch in his room to press his body against you. While not a lap cat, he’s definitely an up-close-and-personal cat, looking for interaction with people. Klaus has a medical issue called Pillow Paw, which has occasionally made his feet swell up. We have given him meds, which has kept the problem from reoccurring. Since stress may play a role in his illness, a calm home away from the shelter would make a tremendous difference in his life. Can you open your heart to a cat who hasn’t had it easy — one who is ready to blossom in the right environment? He’s been at the shelter way too long. No dogs.
