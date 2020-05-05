Jasper is a domesticated black and white neutered male, about 8 years old. He is a lap full of super-soft love and enjoys snuggling in your arms. He came to us from Nelson’s animal control department following some tough times. The evidence of this was a terrible wound in his shoulder. Throughout his lengthy treatments, he was tolerant, seeming to know that we were trying to help him. He made a full recovery, and he’s ready to find that special person who will keep him safe for the rest of his life. He’s goofy, playful, sedate, rambunctious, cuddly, feisty, loving — all within an hour. So come and give him some love. Playful and friendly with some cats. He does not like dogs.
Most Popular
Latest Local Offers
Raccoons invading your home? Shed overrun by Skunks? Bats driving you batty? Any Wildlife Issue, we are here. Animal Dispatch, LLC. Licensed Insured (540) 779-1108
TREE CARE Tree Removal, Stump Grinding. Free Estimates. 434-369-4040 540-297-3454 Website: http://davidstreeserviceinc.com/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.