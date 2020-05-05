20200507_nct_lifestyles_jasper_p1

Jasper is a domesticated black and white neutered male, about 8 years old. He is a lap full of super-soft love and enjoys snuggling in your arms. He came to us from Nelson’s animal control department following some tough times. The evidence of this was a terrible wound in his shoulder. Throughout his lengthy treatments, he was tolerant, seeming to know that we were trying to help him. He made a full recovery, and he’s ready to find that special person who will keep him safe for the rest of his life. He’s goofy, playful, sedate, rambunctious, cuddly, feisty, loving — all within an hour. So come and give him some love. Playful and friendly with some cats. He does not like dogs.

