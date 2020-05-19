20200521_nct_lifestyles_jackie_p1

Jackie 

 Submitted

Jackie is a 2-year-old domesticated short-haired black and white, spayed female. She has had a tough life up to now. She had to make her own way from a young age and kept having kittens every few months, too.

Finally, she was brought to Almost Home. She didn’t feel well at all, and they realized she needed help. She went to the vet and was diagnosed with a hormone imbalance that led to a false pregnancy. She has now been spayed and feels much better.

She is a very loving cat. She will roll over and meow quietly to get attention. Jackie doesn’t care for the other adult cats very much, but loves the little kittens.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Load comments