Idunn, a domesticated short-haired grey and white female cat, about 2 years old, is an easygoing and affectionate gal who is not shy about asking for attention. A true sweetheart, she is most content while being rubbed under the chin or snuggled into a lap.

She likes to play with toys, but given the choice would rather be rubbed and petted. If you are looking for a cat who will greet you at the door with a soft meow and an exuberant leg rub then she is your girl. Idunn is just finishing up nursing her kittens.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

