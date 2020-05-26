Happy Cat is a domesticated shorthaired, buff and white, male cat, nearly six months old. He is doing well in his new foster home. He is adjusted with our cat and dog and is quite at home. He’s very curious and wants to take a look at everything.He’s also quite an impressive jumper. We’re working on learning what things not to jump up onto. He has a funny wimpy meow and has a hard time getting a real purr going, but he has no shortage of affection and kitten play. One of his current favorite activities is batting a little bell we have tied to a door knob. For more information on adopting Happy Cat, please call the Almost Home shelter in Nelson.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
