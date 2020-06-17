Bali is a domesticated short-haired orange and white tabby, nearly 3 months old. He arrived at Almost Home with his brother, Ox. He is a nonstop bundle of energy! He loves to run, play, jump, and pounce for hours. When he finally goes down for a nap, he snuggles in a comfy spot with Ox. Ox likes to groom him and “make muffins” on his belly. Maybe you would like to take both of them home. Lots of kittens are available for adoption.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.