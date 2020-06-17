20200618_nct_lifestyles_bali_p1

Bali is a domesticated short-haired orange and white tabby, nearly 3 months old. He arrived at Almost Home with his brother, Ox. He is a nonstop bundle of energy! He loves to run, play, jump, and pounce for hours. When he finally goes down for a nap, he snuggles in a comfy spot with Ox. Ox likes to groom him and “make muffins” on his belly. Maybe you would like to take both of them home. Lots of kittens are available for adoption.

