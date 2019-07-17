The Nelson County Heritage Center filled Saturday afternoon with those eager to help support Unity in Community, a nonprofit ecumenical group dedicated to helping those in need in the Nelson County community.
The Saturday banquet was a fundraiser to help the nonprofit continue its mission. Unity in Community Treasurer Lynne Carson said they sold 166 tickets, made around $4,200 in ticket sales alone, and after expenses cleared about $2,800.
“It was a really great turn out,” Carson said on July 15.
Deacon Delores Green from Oak Hill Baptist Church and President and Founder of the nonprofit, told the crowd of about 150 that UIC is made up of over forty different churches of different denominations all dedicated to helping others.
“I may be president, but this isn’t about me,” Green said on July 13. “It takes many helping hearts and hands to help others.”
The three hour banquet included a performance by Bob Alpers called “The Wall,” musical selections by the Joyful Voices of St. John Baptist Church, prayer, remarks, and short speeches by different local religious leaders. The Rev. James Rose of Montreal Baptist Church told the crowd UIC hopes to make this banquet an annual event.
Currently, UIC is hoping to revamp the gym at the heritage center in Arrington so it can be opened for the public again and are currently in the grant writing process of the project. The group holds fundraisers and accepts donations throughout the year to fund its work, such as the Free Clothes Closet, adult dental, vision, and hearing assistance program, and the furniture program, possible.