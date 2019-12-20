Zane

Zane

Zane, an 18 month old Shepherd/Weimaraner (mix) weighing 50 pound, was an emaciated stray when picked up by Animal Control a few weeks ago. He’s put on some quality weight but still needs to gain more. He is a very handsome dog with long legs, a long, sleek body, and an unusual grey/brown soft coat. When alone in his room he plays fetch all by himself, tossing his toys up into the air and trying to catch them. This sweet, young guy is doing his best to entertain himself while he waits for his perfect home to discover him. He loves affection and doesn’t seem reactive to other dogs.

Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.

Erin Conway covers Nelson County. Reach her at (434) 385-5524 or econway@newsadvance.com.

Load comments