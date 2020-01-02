Darts

Left to right: David Park, tournament director; Tracy Leitch, champion; Kelly Stewart, runner-up.

 Submitted

A dart tournament was held in Nelson County last week on Dec. 23. According to a news release from David Park, director of the tournament, many consider this the “Super Bowl” of dart tournaments. Park said Tracy Leitch and Kelly Stewart were the two finalists.

“Many in the crowd were stunned that Leitch and Stewart were the two finalists, apparently even the two contestants themselves were surprised. ... In the end Tracy Leitch was crowned champion and is now considered the best darter in Nelson county,” Park said in an email.

