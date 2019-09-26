August 31: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; warrant service, Ponton Lane; assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Clay Pool; Larceny, Main St.; phone call complaint, Mosby Lane; residential alarm, Ravens Roost; trespassing, Schuyler; 911 open line, Greenfield; warrant service, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; warrant service, Laurel Road; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; lock out service, Meadows Lane; trespassing, Schuyler; residential alarm, Patrick Henry Hwy.; disorderly conduct, Callohill Drive; disabled vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; follow up, Ponton Lane

September 1: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; miscellaneous call, Callohill Drive; residential alarm, Windy Road; reckless driving, Jennys Creek; larceny, Laurel Road; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Wheelers Cove; threats, Variety Mills Road; assist motorist, Patrick Henry Hwy.; welfare check, Courthouse Square; gas drive-off, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; gas drive-off, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; warrant service, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; welfare check, River Road; animal complaint, Roberts Ridge; suspicious activity, Front St.; miscellaneous call, Rockfish Valley Hwy; five traffic stops

September 2: Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; disorderly conduct, Moses Hughes Lane; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Courthouse Square; welfare check, Ridge Drive; lock out service, Coxs Creek; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; reckless driving, Rockfish School Lane; transport, Courthouse Square; trespassing, Tanbark Drive; 911 open line, The Pines Lane; phone call complaint, New Mount Lane; disabled vehicle, Patrick Henry Hwy.; disorderly conduct, Wintergreen Drive; disorderly conduct, Beech Grove; disorderly conduct, Piedmont Road; suspicious activity, Rockfish River Road; follow up, Rockfish River Road; stolen vehicle, Cosby Hollow; summons service, Rockfish River Road; summons service, Salem Road; warrant service, Aerial Drive; phone call complaint, Glass Hollow; reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; one traffic stop.

September 3: Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; welfare check, Irish Road; reckless driving, Callohill Drive; phone call complaint, Main St.; phone call complaint, Adial Road; transport, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; reckless driving, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; problems with others, Dickie Road; phone call complaint, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; transport, Middle River Jail; phone call complaint, Charlottesville; fraud, Hughes Lane; trespassing, Willoughby Lane; road hazard, Oak Ridge Road; trespassing, Quail Run; walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; vandalism, Cold Storage Lane; residential alarm, Howardsville; transport, Complex; transport, Complex; transport, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; civil dispute, Davis Creek Lane; welfare check, Old Ridge; follow up, Phoenix Road; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; vandalism, Mickens Road; two traffic stops.

September 4: Follow up, Tye River Road; phone call complaint, Tanbark Drive; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; 911 open line, Courthouse Square; 911 hang up, Fishpond Road; 911 open line, Waterworks Lane; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; civil dispute, Stagebridge Road; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; transport, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Salem Road; follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; transport, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Jonesboro Road; miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; warrant service, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; phone call complaint, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; civil dispute, Twin Poplars; 13 traffic stops.

September 5: Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; transport, Courthouse Square; harassment, Walkers Mountain; miscellaneous call, Stagebridge Road; phone call complaint, Berry Hill; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; threats, Salem Road; follow up, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; animal complaint, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; follow up, Wills Lane; assist other agency, Courthouse Square; follow up, Davis Creek; transport, Courthouse Square; assist other agency, Sunny Acres; warrant service, Courthouse Square; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; B&E, Lowesville; transport, Courthouse Square; disabled vehicle, Norwood; assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; transport, Courthouse Square; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; transport, Complex; five stops.

September 6: Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; phone call complaint, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; warrant service, Piedmont Road; harassment, Afton; residential alarm, May Apple Lane; 911 open line, Diggs Mountain; follow up, Courthouse Square; miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.;phone call complaint, Gullysville Lane; miscellaneous call, High Peak Lane; disorderly conduct, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; follow up, Courthouse Square; commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; follow up, Arrington; phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; follow up, Wills Lane; miscellaneous call, Seabury Ave.; trespassing, Salem Road; traffic control, Rockfish School; 911 open line, Courthouse Square; 12 traffic stops

Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.

