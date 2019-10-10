Memorial Bridge Dedication
Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. in the Nelson Center, 8445 Thomas Nelson Highway, Lovingston the public is invited to a bridge dedication memorial ceremony for the late Edward Lynn “Eddie” Embrey. The bridge over the Rockfish River just north of Shady’s Place on U.S. 29 will be dedicated to Embrey. Embrey, a Nelson County native, is known for his life of service in Nelson. Embrey was a member of the Faber Volunteer Fire Department in Nelson County, where he served as chief for many terms; was part of the Nelson County Rescue Squad, where he served as captain for many terms; worked for the Virginia Department of Forestry 37 years; and was instrumental to Nelson County in relief and recovery efforts after Hurricane Camille struck 50 years ago.
Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel Limited Edition Print
According to news release from the Nelson County Department of Tourism, Artist, P. Buckley Moss and P. Buckley Moss Gallery will be donating a generous portion of the proceeds from the sale of the limited edition print, “Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel” to the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel Foundation in an effort to increase funding for phase three renovations of the tunnel.
To order the “Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel,” the public can visit the P. Buckley Moss gallery in downtown Waynesboro, 329 W. Main Street, Waynseboro or call at (540) 949-6473. Prints are available framed or unframed until Oct. 31. A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel Foundation during the month of October as well as during the annual P. Buckley Moss Fall Barn Show and Gallery Open House, which corresponds with the Fall Foliage Art Show on Oct. 12 and 13. The show will be held at The Barn and Gallery, at 18 Providence Lane, Waynesboro. Pre-orders can be done by calling (540) 949-6473.
Piedmont Virginia Community College Financial Aid Workshops
According to a news release from Piedmont Virginia Community College, the financial aid office at PVCC will host a Free Application for Federal Student Aid Super Saturday workshop on Oct. 12 from 9 a.m to noon in the PVCC main building in room M514.
”The workshop provides hands-on assistance in completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2019-2020 Academic Year. Completing the FAFSA is the first step for students interested in obtaining federal student financial aid as well as many scholarships, especially those interested in attending college between August 2019 and August 2020,” the release said.
Other Super Saturday dates include Nov.9, Feb. 8, April 11, June 13, and July 11. Prior to attending a workshop, both students and parents are asked to create a FSA ID at http://fsaid.ed.gov.
To complete the FAFSA during the workshops, students and parents must bring:
• Copy of 2017 1040, 1040A or 1040 EZ income tax return(s) of parents and students
• All W2 wage statements and/or 1099 form(s)
• Net worth from parents’ current business or investments
• The month and year parents were married, separated or divorced
• If applicable, child support received or paid, workers compensation, Social Security Disability amounts received or other sources of income
• Alien Registration number for eligible non-citizens
For more information, visit www.pvcc.edu/fafsa, email finaid@pvcc.edu or call 1 (855) 877-394
Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.
