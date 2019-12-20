Jules

Jules is a Domestic Short Hair tabby boy, neutered, and born approximately in December 2018. When you meet Jules, you’ll appreciate his majestic presence and deep, resonant purr. He’s a manly boy — strong, practical and lovable. While he’s curious and eager to meet people and other cats, he’s unlikely to show much interest in a toy. He’ll walk up to you and rub against you and roll over on his back. Come to meet this relaxed, handsome boy. You’re sure to fall in love.

Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.

