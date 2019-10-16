Both Nelson County sheriff candidates have received more than $5,000 in campaign contributions since the beginning of the year.
Incumbent David Hill, who is running as an independent, amassed $7,885 in campaign contributions between January and Aug. 31 of 2019 according to the Virginia Public Access Project, a nonprofit that tracks finances in Virginia elections. Hill received the bulk of his contributions, a total of $6,500, according to the Virginia State Board of Elections campaign finance report in July and August. The largest contributor to his campaign thus far has been John Fitzgerald of J.H. Fitzgerald Logging in Tyro, who gave $4,000.
The rest of contributions made since January 2019 were between $100 and $500. Most of the contributions come from individuals. According to VPAP, 12 individuals contributed to his reelection campaign.
According to the Virginia State Board of Elections and VPAP, Hill’s campaign has spent $2,331 total on items for the campaign including T-shirts, banners, and bungees. The bulk of the money, $1,368, was spent on large banners.
Currently, according to VPAP, Hill has $6,242 cash on hand.
Challenger Daniel Jones, who is running as a Republican, amassed $6,290 in campaign contributions between January and Aug. 31 of 2019 according to the VPAP. In July and August, Jones received the bulk of his contributions, totaling $5,350, according to the Virginia State Board of Elections campaign finance report. Of that, $1,500 came from the Nelson County Republican Committee and $2,000 came from Timothy Hooper, who works for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Most of his contributions are from individuals and are between $200 and $500. Donors include former Nelson County sheriff David Brooks, who provided $200 in March. According to VPAP, 10 individuals have donated to his campaign.
According to VPAP, Jones’ campaign has spent $3,908 on items including yard signs, fuel, campaign supplies, business cards, and shirts. According to the Virginia State Board of Elections, the bulk of the money spent in July and August, $2,365, was for yard signs.
According to VPAP, Jones currently has $2,424 cash on hand. The candidates had another campaign finance report due this week for Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, and a final one due on Oct. 28 for Oct. 1 through Oct. 24. If they receive a large pre-election contribution after Oct. 24, they are required to report that. If funds are left over, it’s up to the candidate what to do with them. Options include using the funds for a future campaign, returning the excess to those who contributed no more than the amount contributed, or contributing to different political efforts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.