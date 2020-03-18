Facing a next-day deadline and several unknowns, the Nelson County School Board unanimously approved an operational budget of $28 million for the 2020-21 school year which includes a 2% cost of living increase for employees during its March 12 meeting.
The budget approved by board members after about an hour of deliberation is based off the governor’s projected budget for the next fiscal year. Superintendent Martha Eagle noted at the time of the discussion and subsequent approval, the General Assembly still had not passed its budget.
The projected shortage for the division after the General Assembly approved their budget Friday now is $851,926.
Despite a shortfall of about $646,000 — which Eagle said was offset by changes to funding for programs and “good news” regarding health insurance rates — going into the March 12 meeting, board members were reluctant to part with some of the priorities they had outlined during previous budget workshops, one of which being funding for the addition of a behavioral specialist within the division next year.
“You have got to put in what is in the best interest of students and this behavioral specialist is in the best interest of students,” school board chairwoman Janet Turner-Giles said. “And I think the things we also have here are in the best interest of students.”
While board members generally were in agreement of the importance of a behavioral specialist, some expressed concern of how including the position in the budget would affect the deficit and how much the Nelson County Board of Supervisors would be willing to give.
“I want a behavioral specialist too. I want that, I think that’s something we can definitely utilize … ,” East District representative George Cheape said. “What I don’t want to have happen is we put an ask out on the table and the answer is no.”
Turner-Giles said the school board showed a willingness to compromise by excluding some of the previously discussed requests, but she said not including the behavioral specialist in the budget would send the wrong signal.
“I like the give and the take. We’re not saying we’re putting everything in; we are looking at some of these things and taking them out. But not putting that in is telling students and the Nelson County population that we do not believe the behavioral specialist position is even needed,” Turner-Giles said.
Cheape disagreed.
“That doesn’t necessarily send that signal. It might send that signal that we have to find other ways to pay for it. With shrinking enrollment, we have to be careful with things we’re asking,” he said.
He said he also supported looking into providing assistant principals with the training to perform behavioral specialist duties if it would be possible for those positions to be blended together.
Board members also are including in their budget new uniforms for custodians, bus driver pay scale adjustments outside of the 2% raise affecting employees and reinstating the driver’s education program.
West District representative Shannon Powell said she was adamant the Behind the Wheel Program be included in the final budget.
“I’m not taking that risk with our kids this year,” she said.
With the board’s approval March 12 and the revision that followed given the passing of the General Assembly’s budget, the budget will be sent to the county for consideration by the Nelson County Board of Supervisors.
Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.
