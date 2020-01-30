Nelson County Dog of the Week

Rusty is a sweet handsome 18 month old labrador retriever/redbone hound mix weighing 54 pounds. He was surrendered by his owner because his family could no longer keep him. Rusty is shy with new people at first, especially men, so he might prefer a home with women only and a home where he would not have to interact with small children. He isn’t a fan of being leash walked, so he needs a fenced in yard. He loves other dogs and must have a home with other dogs because they give him comfort. He is also respectful of cats.
