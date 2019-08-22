Though SeaQuest, an interactive aquarium being built inside River Ridge Mall, is nearing completion, it will not be complete by the end of this month.
Katie Farris, marketing manager at the mall, said the 22,000-square-foot aquarium will be complete now in September.
“It’s just a big project,” she said.
The aquarium is being built where three retail stores once stood and large tanks for stingrays, birds and fish are being constructed from the ground up, she said.
“Our goal is for it to be first class and we want it done right,” she said. “And keeping in mind the health and welfare of the animals, we want to make sure it’s 100% done correctly before opening to the public."
The aquarium did receive a permit from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and is in full compliance, Farris said. Once the aquarium opens, it will receive a final inspection from the United States Department of Agriculture.
Annual passes will go into effect once the aquarium officially opens.