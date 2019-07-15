Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CAMPBELL, APPOMATTOX, AND CHARLOTTE COUNTIES... UNTIL 730 PM EDT. AT 650 PM EDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE CLUSTERED OVER EVERGREEN, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 15 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL IS POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... APPOMATTOX... KEYSVILLE... CHARLOTTE COURT HOUSE... PHENIX... AND RED HOUSE. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.