A new Belgian waffle truck is serving up sweets in Forest.
Waffle Mania opened at the end of June. The food truck, which sells yeast-risen brioche dough-based waffles, calls the parking lot at Carol's Place home.
Owner Susan Merkle sells Belgian Sugar Waffles, which she calls "the real deal." They are based on a recipe that originated in Liege, Belgium.
She said sugar on the waffles caramelizes on the iron as it cooks, giving it a crisp exterior, while the brioche dough provides a buttery, chewy interior.
Popular menu selections include waffles with strawberries and bananas drizzled with fudge and waffles with ice cream, whipped cream, fudge, caramel sauce, peanuts and a cherry on top.
Merkle said with three boys in her house who eat all the time, she is always looking for filling foods.
"While out skiing, we smelled this sweet dessert on the mountain top and had to have it," she said.
She said her family always wanted more, thus the quest for Waffle Mania was born.
"Why go across the ocean or a mountain top when you could offer them to the Lynchburg and surrounding area?" she said.
It is open 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and 3 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.