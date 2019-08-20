A new deli and convenience store is planned to open on Lakeside Drive in about three weeks.
Lakeside Deli Mart will open at 2126 Lakeside Drive in the former Blue Orchid restaurant, which closed in 2017.
Owner of the deli mart, Akhtar Shah, said he has been working in convenience stores for more than 30 years.
Originally from Pakistan, he moved to the United States in 1988, but settled in Lynchburg about six months ago.
He said he plans to employ four to five people and will sell sandwiches, fish, chicken and general convenience store items once the store opens.
— Rachael Smith