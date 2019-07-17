With temperatures expected to reach a high of 96 degrees Friday and 99 degrees Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, area organizations want Lynchburg area residents to know what services they are offering to help beat the heat.
Tammy Shank, director of development at The Salvation Army of Greater Lynchburg, said any time temperatures reach above 90 degrees outside, the cooling station inside its Center of Hope shelter at 2215 Park Avenue opens to everyone.
The cooling station, also known as the warming station during winter, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and is available for people to cool down and have a bottle of water during the brutal heat in the summer. Snacks are sometimes available, and Shank said The Salvation Army is always accepting individual, pre-packaged snacks and bottles of water for the cooling station.
Shank said the station opened in June this year but it's most frequently used in July and August when temperatures continually creep upward.
Activity at the shelter typically picks up during the height of the afternoon, around 1 or 2 p.m.
“Because the humidity gets so bad and the air quality is so bad, there’s a huge population around us who are elderly or disabled and they cannot stay in their homes because they don’t have air conditioning and it’s affecting their breathing quality and they need someplace to go,” she said.
The room can fit about 150 people and if that room were to fill, other parts of the shelter, such as the chapel, can be opened up for cooling.
The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope has 75 beds and about 40 residents currently live in the shelter right now.
The shelter feeds residents in the mornings and evenings but its policy requires them to leave the shelter during the day to work, search for jobs or look for other places to stay.
“We’re working with you to try and get you to a permanent place,” Shank said.
Tracey Dixon, executive director of Lynchburg Daily Bread at 721 Clay Street, said the nonprofit, which serves breakfast and lunch daily, is always open from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
There is a waiting area open for people to come and relax and use the bathrooms.
Dixon said she hasn’t seen a dramatic increase in the number of patrons coming into the Daily Bread over the summer, and she is grateful the Salvation Army offers the cooling station in the afternoon after the Daily Bread is closed.
“It’s certainly a challenging time of the year for people who don’t have secure housing, it just makes the struggle that much tougher for families and individuals when you’re hot and miserable,” Dixon said.
She said donations of frozen treats and bottled waters are always appreciated.
The Lighthouse Community Center at 1310 Church Street is also open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and welcomes anyone in to take a rest from the heat.
Martha Brown, executive director and co-founder, said the nonprofit offers a continental breakfast with an all-day coffee bar, along with ice water and a daily lunch buffet.
“They may need a place to come in and rest and just take a nap in the gathering room, and we’re OK with that,” she said. “They can stay until we close.”
When people are suffering in extreme heat, their patience is limited, she said.
“You don’t have that ability to take that next step forward toward well-being,” she said. “When you’re dehydrated, everything is affected: mental clarity, coping skills and cognitive functioning. People are looking to cool down anywhere they can.”
She said the heat drains people not only physically but emotionally as well.
“This feels like purgatory,” she laughed. “I don’t know if its heaven or hell but it’s hot, and we’re all in this together.”