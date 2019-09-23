The kitchen in my new apartment has a bias against large gadgets that promise to solve all my problems. Does an Instant Pot sound cool? Sure. Would I love to display a glistening white KitchenAid stand mixer on my counter? No doubt. But in the absence of ample space (and means), a tried and true home-cooking MVP emerges from the shadows of my utensil drawer: skewers.
A skewer binds an otherwise listless plate of meat chunks and vegetables into an entree worth serving to your boss or in-laws, making it a respectable crutch on those weeknights when we can hardly muster the willpower to impress even ourselves. The striking presentation of skewered meat — be it a kebab, yakitori, satay, heck, even a corn dog — artfully masks the little effort required of the home cook, and for that, I am grateful.
Yakitori, a Japanese grilled chicken skewer, is my preferred means of meat-on-a-stick consumption. Not only are they delicious, but they’re ingeniously efficient: A simple, homemade tare doubles as a marinade and a glaze for these blink-and-they’re-done skewers.
Teriyaki is the most well-known style of tare, a Japanese marinade or glaze frequently paired with grilled meats, and you’ll make a version of it for the chicken. And on the subject of chicken: In this house, we go for thighs every time. Swap for the breast if you prefer, but no cut of the bird quite rivals the juiciness of the thigh.
We’ll pair these foolproof skewers with a light and crunchy side that’s equally simple. Keep in mind that the smashed cucumber salad will get a little slimy if it’s made too far in advance, so toss it together just before you’re ready to sit down.
