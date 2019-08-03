Saturday
LYNCHBURG
» Caribbean Cuisine: 2517 Memorial Ave, corner of Memorial & Alleghany Ave. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jerk and curry chicken, curry goat, oxtails, chicken and beef patties, chicken on a stick, caribbean cabbage, beans and rice. Look for the Red Food Truck. All proceeds will be donated to Jackson Street United Methodist Church.
» Youth For Truth Seventh Anniversary: Youth For Truth Developmental Center, 1205 Rivermont Ave. 4 p.m. our guests will be the Rev. Edward Hendricks and Oak Hill Baptist Church, choir and congregation, Roseland. On Sunday at 4 p.m., the Rev. Aaron Payne, Oak Grove Baptist Church and congregation.
» 42nd Church Pre-Anniversary Concert: Jericho Baptist Missionary Chapel, 606 Fifth St. 4 p.m. Featuring The Peaks of Otter Mass Choir in concert, and Rivermont Baptist Church Music Ministry as guest choir.
AMHERST
» Men’s Conference: Grace the Mercy Church, 122 Seminole Drive, Madison Heights. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Men Only). Theme- “Let Us Man Up!” Be the men we are destined to be (helping each other), great facilitators and open discussions. Breakfast and lunch will be served. On Sunday at 3 p.m. all are welcome. Bishop Paul Kee, pastor of Fellowship Church of Christ will close the conference.
BEDFORD
» Car Wash and Yard Sale: Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, 16242 Big Island Highway. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors, yard sale items, fish sandwiches, desserts and more.
CAMPBELL
» Benefit Program: Chapel Grove Fellowship Center, 1046 Chapel Grove Road, Evington. 4 p.m. A benefit program for Sister Vernice Yuille, featuring The Silver Stars, Blanch, North Carolina, Spirits of Joy, Chatham, Silver Grove Men’s Chorus and others. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. Call (434) 534-2762.
» Gospel Concert: Kedron Baptist Church, Gladys. 6 to 8 p.m. A gospel concert featuring Ivan Parker, doors will open at 5 p.m. For tickets, call (434) 944-9548.
SUNDAY
LYNCHBURG
» First Pastoral Anniversary: at 4890 Fort Ave., Beltone Bldg. 11 a.m. Pastor Ruth Charlton, Abiding in the Word Ministry, will celebrate her first pastoral anniversary. At 3 p.m. Pastor Joseph Charlton and church family, Hills Creek Baptist Church, Gladys.
» 19th Pastoral Anniversary: C Street Baptist Church, 208 Hancock St. 11:30 a.m. Anniversary celebration for Pastor Charles White. Our guests will be the Rev. E. McKinley Taylor, Antioch Baptist Church, and at 3 p.m. a gospel concert featuring Denise and the Traveling Aires, Brother Larry Barbour and others. Dinner will be served.
AMHERST
» Homecoming and Revival Services: Ivy Hill Baptist Church, Naola. 11 a.m. Pastor M.D. Mays will deliver the message followed by lunch. At 3 p.m. the Rev. Byron Elliott, choir and church family, Rivermont Baptist Church, Lynchburg. Revival, 7 p.m. Monday through Friday with the Rev. Michael Reid, pastor of Mt. Airy Baptist Church, Appomattox.
» Homecoming and Revival Services: St. Mary’s Baptist Church, Lowesville. 11 a.m. Pastor Troy Anderson will deliver the message. At 2:30 p.m., the Rev. Vincent Jones, pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Bodycamp. Revival, 7 p.m. Monday through Friday with the Rev. Andrew Smith, Lynchburg.
» Fellowship Service: Trust in God Holy Temple, 355 Old Wright Shop Road. 3 p.m. Our guest speaker will be Pastor Cynthia Okkemmo, Heart to Heart Ministry, Lynchburg.
BEDFORD
» Women’s Day: Poplar Spring Baptist Church, Goode. 11 a.m. Our guest speaker will be Pastor Kim Logan, Destiny Christian Fellowship Church, Lynchburg, and music by Poplar Spring Senior Choir.
» Initial Sermon: St. John Baptist Church, 11080 E. Lynchburg Salem Tpke, Forest. 3 p.m. Deaconess Valerie Smith Swain will preach her initial sermon.
» End-of-Summer Bash: Terrace View Baptist Church, 1040 Matthew Talbot Road, Forest. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bible time, games, crafts, balloon creations, free snacks and lunch. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Ages three-years to rising seventh graders.
CAMPBELL
» Homecoming and Revival Services: Mount Evergreen Baptist Church, 11169 Colonial Highway, Evington. 11 a.m. Pastor Bertram Davis will deliver the message, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m. the Rev. Russell Lee and choir, Chapel Grove Baptist Church. Revival, 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with Rev. Russell Lee.
» Revival Services: Clearview Baptist Church, 2183 Sunnymeade Road, Rustburg. 10:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. Our guest will be Brother Noah Frye, and 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Special music during each service.
» Homecoming and Revival Services: Flat Creek Baptist Church, 1637 English Tavern Road. 11 a.m. Pastor William Johnson will deliver the message. At 3 p.m. Minister Claresa Tinsley and Gospel Chorus, New Vine Baptist Church. Revival, 7 p.m. Monday through Friday with area ministers and choirs.
» Homecoming and Revival Services: Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 2948 Marysville Road, Altavista. 11 a.m. Pastor Jackson will deliver the message, followed by lunch. At 3 p.m., the Rev. Keith Jennings and choir, Second Buffalo Baptist Church. Revival, 7 p.m. Monday-Rev. Ray Thomas, First Baptist Church, Goode; Tuesday-Rev. Aaron Payne, Oak Grove Baptist Church; Wednesday-Rev. Ron Claiborne, Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
MONDAY
LYNCHBURG
» Vacation Bible School: Providence Transformation Church International, 400 Oakley Ave. 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Theme — Dare to be Disciplined, classes for children and adults, food games, and crafts. For transportation call: (434) 363-2669.
WEDNESDAY
LYNCHBURG
» Vacation Bible School: Christ Chapel Baptist Church, 205 Chapel Lane. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Theme — Bible Boot Camp, Ephesians 6:11-18.
CHURCH MEALS
AMHERST
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Thursdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
Ascension Episcopal Church
Where: 253 S. Main St. Free dinner.
When: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. the last Saturday of the month.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 258-6102.
Madison Heights Baptist Church
Where: 329 Main St., Madison Heights. Free lunch.
When: 10:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Wednesdays.
More Info: No eligibility requirements. Call (434) 660-7837.
APPOMATTOX
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Take-out meals, in addition to fresh produce and eggs when available.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Mondays.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Where: 2938 River Ridge Road. Eat-in or take-out meals.
When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
More Info: All are welcome. Call: (434) 414-8367 or email: macskitchengroup@gmail.com.
CAMPBELL
Altavista Presbyterian Church
Where: 707 Broad St., Altavista. Free lunch.
When: 11 a.m. every Wednesday in Fellowship Hall.
More Info: Donation to D.A.W.N. suggested but not required. Call: (434) 369-5286 or email: office@altapres.org.