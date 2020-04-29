By Ann Maloney
The Washington Post
When I told my colleague — via Zoom, of course — that I was going to tackle making Ikea’s Swedish Meatballs, her eyes lit up. “I LOVE them,” she exclaimed.
She’s not alone.
The eight-ingredient meatballs paired with a savory cream sauce, which have long been a hit with shoppers at the popular Swedish furniture store, became an internet sensation this week when the business released the recipe via Twitter.
As another colleague joked: “That’s the main reason people go to Ikea.”
Since the novel coronavirus arrived, many of us have had to do without favorite restaurant dishes, including this one. Ikea has temporarily shuttered its in-store shopping because of the pandemic.
Before sharing the recipe, we decided to test it to see if it tasted just right. The results: It’s pretty darn close. And, even if it isn’t exactly the same, eaten as is or spooned over mashed potatoes, the meatballs are an ideal comfort food during an uncomfortable time.
The company tweeted the recipe with a line drawing reminiscent of the instructions enclosed in the assemble-it-yourself furniture it sells. The good news is that the meatballs are much easier to put together than that Ikea chest of drawers you bought.
Lorena Lourido, country food manager of Ikea U.K., said in a statement: “We know that some people might be missing our meatballs, which is why we’ve released an at-home alternative which, using easily accessible ingredients, will help those looking for some inspiration in the kitchen.”
Based on the reception the recipe has received, Ikea was right.
And Ikea is not alone in handing out “secret” recipes. Since the pandemic has forced businesses and travel destinations to temporarily shut their doors or limit access, a steady stream of companies has started releasing popular recipes so that people can make them at home, including Doubletree’s Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe and Disney’s churro recipe.
We haven’t tested these recipes ... yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.