There is only so much news one can consume during a global pandemic before one wonders if, in fact, they really have fallen into an episode of some post-apocalyptic zombie flick. Is this really happening?
So we are here today to say: Stop. Turn off the news.
Binge on these instead:
+ TV: “Better Call Saul”, AMC, 9 p.m. It’s a landmark in television production, writing and suspense. “Breaking Bad” was a tough act to follow, but “Better Call Saul” more than holds its own. Like its predecessor, episodes are content to move along at a snail’s pace and then hit the viewer with pedal-to-the-metal action out of nowhere. Season 5 is on the air now, and as things heat up for Saul Goodman, you can’t help but wonder which upcoming event is going to push him over the edge.
+ Streaming: “Baseball,” 1994, PBS. Going through baseball withdrawals? With the season delayed, PBS is now streaming this television documentary for free. Released on the heels of “The Civil War,” long considered Ken Burns’ masterpiece, “Baseball” is vintage filmmaking, with enlightening interviews, conversations about the game’s often overlooked years, and an in-depth examination of America’s pastime. In short, it’s 20 hours of baseball bliss.
+ Books: “The Years of Lyndon Johnson,” by Robert Caro. If you’re looking for long reads, start here. By the time you finish this four-volume tome, the virus likely will have run its course. But you will have discovered the work of one of America’s greatest writers. Caro’s genius reporting is sweeping and engaging, taking readers from the poverty-stricken Texas Hill Country of Lyndon Johnson’s youth to the smoke-filled cloakrooms of Congress and the streets of a segregated nation. The series runs more than 3,000 pages in all and includes what is arguably Caro’s greatest book, the triumphant Pulitzer winner “Master of the Senate.” Central to the series narrative is the idea that power always reveals a person’s character. The more we understand that power, Caro tells us, the better informed our votes should become. The fifth and final installment is in the works.
+ Podcast: “S-Town.” It’s almost inexcusable if you missed this 2017 production, which seems like a watershed moment in podcast history. Just go listen to it when you get the time. Host Brian Reed takes the listener on a southern gothic tour of one man’s life in Woodstock, Alabama. It’s a tense, addictive series packed with twists, humor, heartbreak, love, genius and insanity. Even if you’ve listened to it before, press play on the seven-hour podcast again. The repeat is well worth your time.
— Ben Cates
If you like “The Bachelor” franchise, watch “Love is Blind.” I know I wasn’t the only one who was absolutely devastated to hear that the filming of Clare Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette” was postponed due to concerns about the new coronavirus. Don’t fear — Netflix has released its own mind-numbing reality romance show, “Love is Blind.” If anything, it’s given me hope that this quarantine won’t be the worst thing for my love life. In a matter of days, participants go on dates, fall in love and accept marriage proposals — all before they’ve even met face to face. It’s a little unbelievable, but some couples from the first season have been married for more than a year now.
If you’ve seen every episode of “Forensic Files,” watch “Forensic Files.” It’s more fun when you know who the killer is. Need more true crime entertainment? The hosts of the podcast “Crime Junkie” explore a new murder or disappearance every week so you can get your fix.
If you’re stuck at home with your kids, watch “Good Girls.” Suburban moms turned criminals? Yes, please.
If you’ve never seen the “Star Wars” movies, watch the “Star Wars” movies. Yes, I’m the youngest person in the newsroom. And sure, I watched the first half of “A New Hope” in my ninth grade English class and told myself that was enough for me. But, as fellow The News & Advance Reporter Sarah Honosky put it: it’s time to catch up on the “entire cultural phenomenon” I’ve missed out on.
— Jamey Cross
My Netflix list is locked and loaded with enough viewing to last me a while, so my options are plentiful. I definitely want to check out “Trials of Gabriel Fernandez,” “The Family” and “Who Killed Malcolm X?” because of the true-life appeal of those intriguing stories. “My Next Guest” also is high on the list in terms of television viewing because few can do an interview with such a star-studded lineup than David Letterman. For films, I want to check out “Dolemite Is My Name” to see Eddie Murphy’s Golden Globe-nominated performance and “Our Souls at Night” to catch one of Robert Redford’s last performances. “Peaky Blinders” and “Glow” also are two series titles that have been on my watch list for a while. I’ve heard many great things about both shows and feel they will have been worth the wait.
— Justin R. Faulconer
The first thing I would binge on is “The Sopranos.” I never saw the entire run, so this would be a good chance to get it all caught up. Then I would probably watch the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy back-to-back to get the feel of the story as a single long-form narrative.
If that wasn’t enough, I’d probably watch the entire run of “Justified,” which I really enjoyed but lost track of before the series ended.
After all that, I’d probably start to read. Been meaning to read the entire “Sherlock Holmes” collection, seems like as good a time as any to get started.
— Mark Bailey
+ Books: The Hoopla app for your Kindle Fire, iOS or Android device allows each Lynchburg Public Library cardholder to borrow three books a month free. Amazon offers Kindle FreeTime, a low-cost monthly subscription service with a large selection of childrens’ books, apps and more for Kindle tablets, with age-specific content filtering. If you feel there’s just no replacement for a paper book, Givens Books on Lakeside Drive and the Lynchburg Public Library both offer curbside pickup.
+ YouTube: It’s an educational goldmine, although parental supervision is strongly advised; YouTube has been criticized for surfacing questionable “recommended” content to children, even on YouTube Kids. Start by checking out videos on how ordinary things are made, such as bubblegum or pencils — kids and adults alike will be fascinated. Another good pick: Popular children’s book author Mo Willems is releasing a “Lunch Doodles” video each Monday, courtesy of the Kennedy Center. Young and old aspiring artists alike will find this activity a relaxing respite from coronavirus-related anxiety.
+ “Frozen 2” on Disney Plus: The novel coronavirus prompted Disney to release this massively popular sequel on its streaming service, three months ahead of schedule. A global pandemic is a perfect time to focus on the movie’s themes of family, perseverance and doing “the next right thing” — and this eminently rewatchable instant classic will undoubtedly help parents and children pass the time while schools are shut down. It appears other current movies, such as “Trolls World Tour,” may be released early, as well.
+ “LEGO Masters” on Fox/Hulu: There is always something captivating about watching people who are amazing at doing what they love. This competition — hosted by Will Arnett, the voice of Lego Batman — takes building with bricks to a whole new level while giving the reality TV genre the tongue-in-cheek treatment it deserves. Hulu has past episodes available, and new ones appear at 9 p.m. Wednesdays on Fox.
+ Virtual tours: Use Google Earth and Google Street View to explore countries and cities across the world. Show your kids a satellite photo of their school, or your own house. Let them explore — there is literally a whole world at their fingertips. Museums, zoos and national parks are offering online tours — start with a Google search for “virtual tour” and go from there.
— Matt Busse
I have a couple of really fun PlayStation 4 games that I’ve neglected and would want to immerse myself in again. When I buy a new game, I love on it for a few intensive sessions but then only pick it back up again once in a blue moon.
“Death Stranding” was one of those, and as a game where you play delivery boy in a world where most everyone has isolated themselves indoors from an invisible threat, I think it’d be super refreshing right about now to zip around the glorious post-apocalyptic American landscape as Norman Reedus in a sleek motorcycle (I’ve only gotten that far).
The storyline is poignant, thought-provoking and somehow unique among post-apoc media that seem to be a dime a dozen. But I have a ton of fun with the sidequests — there’s something nice and satisfying about delivering pizzas to these poor schmucks stuck in bunkers.
— Rachel Mahoney
With no live sports on television after and on vacation to see the ACC Tournament (insert sad face), I turned to ESPNU to binge-watch several games from past Big East Tournaments at Madison Square Garden. I saw the replay of the six-overtime thriller between Syracuse and Connecticut in the 2009 quarterfinals, the four wins in four days by Syracuse led by Gerry McNamara in 2006, and Connecticut winning the title in 2011 by winning five games in five days led by Kemba Walker. Also, I relived Virginia Tech’s 2015 loss to North Carolina in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina. And yes, Tyler Hansbrough still hits a short jumper from the baseline after retrieving an offensive rebound as time nearly runs out, causing him to run down court in celebration while waving his arms as if he’s swatting gnats from his face.
Then, there was the 1995 ACC Tournament final between Wake Forest, led by Randolph Childress and Tim Duncan, against Jerry Stackhouse-led North Carolina in Greensboro. I was at that game, the last ACC Tournament I covered for the Danville newspaper. I didn’t see myself on television, but I remember sitting on press row next to NBA Hall of Famer and all-time UNC great Billy Cunningham.
— Buddy Wright
+ Podcast: “Alice isn’t Dead.” For those cooped up on their couch, this binge-worthy podcast offers a road trip by proxy, as installments of an auto-diary follow a truck driver in her search across America for the wife she had long assumed was dead.
From the creator of “Welcome to Night Vale,” this 30-episode series splices supernatural drama with the sweeping loneliness of the American landscape. From roadside diners, rest stops and novelty shops, it recasts the mundane in a new light. Facing isolation on her long journey, similarly cooped in the cab of her truck, “Alice isn’t Dead” allows for a solace in aloneness together.
+ TV: “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” The best cure for a global pandemic is a healthy dose of the apocalyptic, and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” is the necessary nostalgic deep-dive to get through the next few weeks.
If you’ve already seen it, you’re due for a rewatch. If you haven’t, you’re out of excuses. Across seven seasons, 144 episodes and countless end-of-the-world near misses, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” delivers the hope — and pun-filled quips — that created an enduring cult classic.
If Buffy Summers could survive high school, you can survive anything.
— Sarah Honosky
+ Streaming: “Nailed It!” Even if you’re not a fan of the typical baking show, Netflix’s “Nailed It!” across its three seasons, with a fourth coming April 1, and holiday specials has got plenty to enjoy.
The show has found the perfect recipe for disaster as it pins three amateur bakers against each other and the clock to recreate what can only be described as works of art in cake form.
Expertly crafted multi-layer cakes, prehistoric creatures, holiday tributes, Marvel superheroes and a life-like bust of Napoleon Bonaparte made of cake are only some of the creations bakers are forced to attempt to recreate in only a matter of hours — if they even get that much time. Between the bakers and the three judges who criticize and mock their every move, the show has charm, puns and comedy. And lots of it.
The show is easy to digest in long sittings as well, much more so it seems than what the judges are forced to eat a lot of the time.
— Nick Cropper
