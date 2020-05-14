Simon is terrible at video calls.
I don’t know why I thought it would be any different.
When that little green quaker parrot joined my life more than three years ago, I thought a new family photo would be in order.
The outtakes were terrible — blurs of green lunging at the lens, photos of Simon’s feather-covered keester, me making terrible faces when he stuck his beak in my ear.
We simply couldn’t get our acts together. If one of us was paying attention, the other one looked somehow uncouth.
Eventually, one or two photos turned out reasonable, and I grew to love the blurry photos of a delighted and curious parrot licking the camera lens.
To be honest, though, I started trying to sneak photographs when Simon wasn’t paying attention.
He has an uncanny knack at knowing when a camera is pointed in his direction. I can be playing a game on my cellphone and notice Simon being utterly cute. Discreetly, I’ll open the camera app and tip it in his direction.
Somehow the camera app must create a disturbance in the force, because Simon immediately seems to notice and will come running up for his way-too-close up.
Try as I might, I have never been able to capture a shot of Simon cuddled up asleep.
This period of social distancing and video meet-up seems way too much for my camera-obsessed feathered companion.
Three of the last five video calls have resulted in some form of Simon stealing the show. Of the two he didn’t, the camera wasn’t working for one and, in the other, I decided to sit outside in the sunshine and didn’t invite Simon along.
During a meeting of past and present The News & Advance staffers, Simon started the meeting contentedly perched on my shoulder. For those not paying close attention, he was virtually invisible.
Before long, though, he climbed down and licked the camera before turning around and showing everyone his butt.
That got noticed. Immediately, I heard, “Sidener, Simon’s on here too?” I just chuckled and put him back on my shoulder, where he immediately climbed back down to run amok and distract the conversations.
During a Happy Hour Zoom call among a group of friends, I decided to just train the camera on Simon rather than myself to see how he handled the spotlight.
He spent the call running up and down my leg to the delight of those watching. That call was characterized by fuzzy butt shots as he ran toward the camera and back over and over.
But Simon really took the cake for bad behavior on a Zoom call that wasn’t even mine.
After spending the day with our best kid friends, Simon was drafted to be the shoulder ornamentation for a Zoom meeting for the Scouts troop. For the most part, Simon didn’t harass the camera, choosing instead to sit calmly on his kid-friend’s shoulder.
That is until he had to poop.
Simon ran down to the edge of the couch (off camera), hung his little fuzzy butt off the side and managed to poop on the dog.
This so amused his kid friends that the whole Scout troop immediately was informed of what transpired.
For the dog’s part, he just looked up at Simon, his eyes saying something along the lines of, “Really??”
Simon hissed at the dog for even looking in his direction. The dog simply laid his head back down and waited until I cleaned up the poop.
I imagine I am not the only one who had a pet that has misbehaved on video calls. Someone should compile a YouTube video of all these social distancing photobombs by our beloved pets.
Sidener is the special publications editor for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5539.
