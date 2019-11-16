For a little while, there were two Quaker parrots in my life.
There was my sweet little green Simon and our houseguest, a blue Quaker named Squirt.
The situation was temporary — the good friend who owned young Squirt had an emergency and his beloved pets had to be taken care of by others. I became the logical choice to care for Squirt.
The thing about Squirt is he has somewhat of a reputation. He’s a young Quaker, tightly bonded to his owner. While I’m no stranger to Squirt, he’s let me know in no uncertain terms of his devotion to the one who shares dinner and gives him those head scratches.
I get it.
Simon is my boy and while he has befriended others, no one helps him with those little pin feathers on his head but me.
As far as I know, Simon has spent his adult life in a one-bird home. And now a noisy, rambunctious young’un has invaded my little 14-year-old’s space and is taking away some time and attention.
For Squirt’s part, his little world had been turned upside down. Since he came into my friend’s life, Squirt hasn’t been away from his owner for more than 48 hours, much less pulled from his giant cage and deposited into someone else’s home — after he already had tucked himself in for the night, no less.
Instead of the typical rejection, Squirt realized he wanted love and attention from others and interacted with me in ways he never had before.
Simon wasn’t very happy about this situation. One might say he was a little “green” with jealousy.
He chose to let me know of his displeasure by rejecting my head scratches, choosing instead to fuss while riding upon my shoulder.
Simon is a sweet, gentle little bird, so his expressions of anger are more like when your mom gives you that “I’m so disappointed in you” expression.
Instead of taking it out on young Squirt, the boys loudly called to each other across my house.
I thought adding a second Quaker would double the noise in my home. It makes sense — twice the bird, twice the volume. Really, though, Simon is quiet for a Quaker, preferring mostly to whistle than to call loudly.
Squirt, on the other hand, is loud. He’s what you would expect in typical Quaker volume.
Add the two together and the noise at least tripled. Simon changed his tone, matching Squirt chirp for chirp. Whistling would not do for this situation. There must have been too much to say.
With Simon’s gentle nature and Squirt’s reputation for, well, not being so gentle, I worried a one-on-one interaction between the boys would not go well for Simon.
They never got close enough to touch each other but I think my worry was unfounded.
Simon has this little quirk when he flies — he squawks over and over until he lands. It’s so loud that if his final squawk happens as he lands on my shoulder, it can make my ear ring.
Maybe it’s just his thing or maybe flying is uncomfortable due to his old shoulder injury, but whatever the reason, it sounds like a war cry. It freaks people out when he flies to them, screaming like a little green banshee. All he really wants, though, is to ride on your shoulder or steal your dinner.
Every time Simon took flight, Squirt would crouch down like an attack was coming from above, much like his human counterparts.
Making friends must be hard when you announce your arrival with such a cacophony.
Sidener is the special publications editor for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5539.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.