How could Simon’s tiny little noggin contain so much intellect?
That’s often a question asked of my little green quaker parrot and the birds who came before him.
After all, Simon’s brain is so physically small compared to, say, mine, and yet he understands much more than meets the eye. Simon isn’t the most talkative of the parrots who have shared a home with me, and yet he demonstrates a keen understanding of the people and activities that take place around him.
One day Simon felt the need for a lengthy head rub session while I was intently working on the computer. Simon continued to head butt one hand while I typed and, frustrated, I told him to stop. With perhaps even more frustration, Simon flew off to his cage and yelled “Stop it” back at me.
One could argue he was just parroting me but that phrase hasn’t reemerged in his vocabulary. He yelled it at me so forcefully, it was clear he understood what he was saying and wanted me to stop what I was doing to show him the affection he so craved.
Simon doesn’t speak much but what he does say speaks volumes.
A recent article by Carla Simmons in The Science Times noted a new study that argued an animal’s math skills can give us a better understanding of just how much language they understand.
The study, by Dalhousie University philosophy student Erik Nelson, contends if the animal can answer the question of “how many?” it reflected the creature’s ability to understand the connection between the numerical amount and the thing being asked about.
Others argue if “a parrot says ‘red’ when shown red objects, it does not equate to the animal understanding its meaning,” Simmons wrote.
To truly understand a word, human and animal alike must comprehend the term and the connections between it and other words. Nelson wrote in his abstract that when parrots and other “talking” animals are discussed, their skills are downplayed as simple mimicry.
“The most explicit philosophical example of this can be seen in [University of Pittsburgh philosopher Robert] Brandom’s frequent comparisons of parrots and thermostats. Brandom argues that because parrots (like thermostats) cannot grasp the implicit inferential connections between concepts, their vocal articulations do not actually have any conceptual content,” he wrote.
Simon may not gather the nuances of what I say, but he understands the basic content. How do children learn a language? By mimicking, and then connecting their new found word to the world around them.
An experiment by Irene Pepperberg at Harvard University demonstrated the mathematical abilities of two African grey parrots — Alex and Griffin.
In her experiments, Pepperberg would ask Alex, ‘How many?’ with a tray of objects laid before the bird. Alex could provide an accurate count of the objects up to six, and tell Pepperberg the names of the objects.
Her studies shows Alex could understand basic arithmetic, proving he wasn’t simply parroting the scientist. His ability to correctly answer the question proved he understood the relationship between the numbers and the objects under discussion.
It’s not just parrots who can count — chimpanzees also have skills in the math department.
A 1987 study shows the chimps could count if food was involved. Presented with chocolate, the chimps were tasked with adding up the pieces of chocolates in two bowls before having to compare the sum of another two bowls to tell which amount was larger.
My math skills improve when we’re talking about pieces of chocolate as well.
These skills, researchers say, show an understanding of the connections between different words and labels — meaning these animals aren’t simply mimicking their humans.
“Animals that can do basic math portray that some animals are really capable of understanding the terms used by people and the connections between them,” Simmons wrote. “However, it is still questionable whether their understanding of these connections is due to learning linguistic expressions, or if their linguistic expressions merely help demonstrate underlying capabilities. Experts call for more studies to fully understand how animals truly comprehend words, numbers, and their connections with each other.”
Sidener is the special publications editor for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5539.
