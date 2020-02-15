When Simon scurries across the living room floor in his adorable pigeon-toed manner, it’s hard to think of a dinosaur.
My little green quaker parrot’s body is the size of the palm of my hand and weighs less than a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder. He loves head rubs, watching television and sneaking bites of food, even though he’s terrible at the sneaky part.
And yet, his great-great-great-times-millions grandfather likely was a dinosaur — a member of the carnivous, bipedal Therapod family, to be precise.
It’s kind of hard to imagine that little green ball of feathers that rides around on my shoulder being an extra in “Jurassic Park” had things evolved a little differently.
Experimenting with my phone one day, I shot a slow motion video of Simon flying off into the dining room, his tail splaying as he banked the turn to his cage. The unmuted audio recorded his perpetual cry as he flew and, in slow motion, it sounds comically like a dinosaur.
A scientific discovery in China of a new species of feathered dinosaur has brought the whole bird/dinosaur discussion back into the news recently. The specimen’s feathers and bones were preserved, providing new insight on how dinosaurs and birds diverged.
“The new dinosaur fits in with an incredible radiation of feathered, winged animals that are closely related to the origin of birds,” said Dr. Ashley Poust, as quoted in a Science Daily article. “Studying specimens like this not only shows us the sometimes-surprising paths that ancient life has taken, but also allows us to test ideas about how important bird characteristics, including flight, arose in the distant past.”
The new dinosaur’s name is Wulong bohaiensis, with its first name Chinese for “dancing dragon.” Larger than a crow but smaller than a raven, Wulong had a long bony tail; a narrow face with sharp teeth; thin, small bones; and was covered with feathers in a wing-like array on its arms and legs as well as two long plumes on its tail, according to Science Daily.
National Geographic writer Angeli Gabriel discussed the common ancestry between birds and dinosaurs in a video on YouTube entitled, “Are birds modern day dinosaurs?”
Gabriel noted when an asteroid slammed into the earth 66 million years ago, only 20% of the species occupying earth survived, among them the ancestors of that little flighted Netflix binge-watcher with whom I share my home.
The Theropod family of dinosaurs were reptilian with bird-like features, such as feathers and three-toed feet.
Over time, some of these dinosaurs evolved more bird-like characteristics such as the sparrow-sized Sinornis Santensis found in China in 1990, considered one of the first birds capable of flight. And in 1992, the 67-million-year-old Vegavis Iaai was discovered — one that looked and likely sounded like a modern day duck.
Gabriel said about a million years after the time of that duck-like critter, the asteroid struck and “redirected the evolutionary path of many animals, including birds.”
Three birdlike members of the Theropod family managed to survive and ever since, “birds have been able to adapt and evolve, eventually blooming into the over 10,000 species alive today,” she said.
When I look into Simon’s little brown eyes as he cuddles his foot for comfort while fighting sleep, I find it hard to envision his carnivorous ancestors as they thundered through the prehistoric earth chewing on other creatures.
But then again, watching that little parrot try to tear the buttons off the television remote or dive for my dinner, perhaps it’s not so hard to imagine.
Sidener is the special publications editor for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5539.
